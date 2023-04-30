Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Remembering The Most Memorable Roles Of The Legendary Actor [Watch Video]
Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: On the third anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s passing, we remember the actor’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Kapoor’s transition to character acting in the early 2000s was a testament to his versatility, with memorable performances in films like Fanaa, Agneepath, and D-Day. However, his transformative turn in Kapoor & Sons, which won him the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award, remains one of his most acclaimed roles. Rishi Kapoor’s enduring legacy is a testament to his immense talent and the lasting impact he had on the Indian film industry.
