Rishi Sunak: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister of Britain, making history. Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin to hold the highest position in the UK government. Rishi Sunak has overtaken Penny Mordont in the Tory leadership election to occupy the prime minister's chair. If reports are to be believed, Rishi Sunak had the support of more than 180 Conservative MPs, while Penny was far behind in terms of support. After which Penny withdrew her name and Rishi Sunak's name was officially announced.