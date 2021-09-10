Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has made some special preparations on the special occasions of Ganesh Chaturthi. Rithvik has made Ganpati Bappa at home and in a special conversation with the media, he also asked everyone to make eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa. Not only this, he also told how much he believes in Ganpati Bappa. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, watch exclsive video of Rithvik making eco-friendly ganesha idol.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 10 Chefs Create Chocolate Ganesh Idol Weighing Over 200 kg | Watch