Home

Video Gallery

Rocky Aur Rani Promotion: Alia Bhatt Looks Beautiful In White Shirt And Blue Denims, Ranveer Singh Makes a Stylish Entry At Airport

Rocky Aur Rani Promotion: Alia Bhatt Looks Beautiful In White Shirt And Blue Denims, Ranveer Singh Makes a Stylish Entry At Airport

Alia and Ranveer were spotted at Mumbai airport. They jetted off to promote their film Rocky Aur Rai Kii Prem Kahani. Alia Bhatt looked stunning a white shirt and blue denims. Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at the airport. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt, black jacket, matching pants and sneakers.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Promotion: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to promotr rtheir upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani as both the actors were seen flying out of Mumbai for the same. Alia Bhatt looked stunning a white shirt and blue denims. She tied her hair into a ponytail and also carried a black bag with her. On the other hand Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at the airport. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt, black jacket, matching pants and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and a cap. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.