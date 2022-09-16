Rodger Federer retirement: Rodger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis on social media after the Laver Cup. He spent nearly 24 years in the sports. The news of his retirement has made fans sad and they have been reacting to the same. Having started as a ball boy, Roger Federer went on to live his childhood dream to play tennis at the highest level. The 41 year old won 20 Grand Slam singles titles. Take a look at his major career highlights. Watch video.Also Read - SCO Summit 2022: PM Modi To Attend SCO Summit In Uzbekistan On September 15 And 16 | Know Details