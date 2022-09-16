Roger Federer’s Net Worth: A dreaded moment for many tennis fans came on Sep 15, 2022, as Roger Federer announced his retirement. He is one of the richest players to ever play the game. Federer’s net worth is said to be as much as $550 million. He has earned over $100 million from endorsements. Roger has earned around $115 million from the sport throughout his career. Only Rafa Nadal ($131 million) and Novak Djokovic ($159 million) have ever earned more than him from tennis. Roger started off modest by earning $28000 from the sport in his first year. In terms of earnings, Federer’s career peaked in 2007 when he brought in $10.1 million in earnings and was leading the game worldwide. Thanks to those earnings, he is part of a unique club of so-called “billion-dollar athletes” including the likes of Michael Jordan, Lionel Messi and Lewis HamiltonAlso Read - Roger Federer Announces Retirement, Take A Look At His Impressive Career Highlights - Watch Video

