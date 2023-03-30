Rohit Sharma might sit out few IPL 2023 matches, Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai in his absence
Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to launch their title bid for a record-extending sixth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians capped off a disastrous season in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league as MI was the first franchise to crash out of the playoffs race last year.
Five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to launch their title bid for a record-extending sixth title in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians capped off a disastrous season in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league as MI was the first franchise to crash out of the playoffs race last year.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.