Home

Video Gallery

Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Recovering From India’s 2023 World Cup Defeat against Australia | India.com

Rohit Sharma Opens Up on Recovering From India’s 2023 World Cup Defeat against Australia | India.com

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma finally opened up about his feelings over the recent defeat in the ICC World Cup ...

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma finally opened up about his feelings over the recent defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 finals against Australia. Rohit Sharma was last seen with a teary eye leaving the ground of Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He addressed the post-match presentation ceremony but didn’t reveal his feelings much.

In a video released on Team Ro’s Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma expressed a range of emotions and thanked the public for their support. The video comes amid continued suspense over Rohit Sharma’s future as the Indian skipper. The reports claim that the BCCI has asked him to lead Team India in the T20 World Cup next year, but Rohit Sharma is yet to reveal his intentions.

“I had no idea how to come back from this. The first few days, I didn’t know what to do. After the final, it was very hard to get back and start moving on, which is why I decided that I needed to get my mind out of this. But then, wherever I was, I realized that people were coming up to me and they were appreciating everyone’s effort, and how well we played. I feel for all of them. They all, along with us, were dreaming of lifting that World Cup, us,” Rohit said in a video posted on Team Ro’s Instagram handle.

#rohitsharma #indiancricketteam #indvsaus #ipl2024

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/