Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in, Sanju Samson in: IND’s Predicted Squad For T20Is Vs AFG

Cape Town: With the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year, speculations are rife over India’s squad for the marquee event. To be honest, the speculations are surrounding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli – the two senior cricketers and white-ball specialists over whether they will feature in it or not. With the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan being India’s last few international T20 games, all the focus is on the squad that will feature. Amid all these talks, there was a report yesterday that claimed Rohit and Virat are inclined to playing the WC later in the year.

While Rohit and Kohli have shown their inlincation towards participating in the T20Is vs Afghanistan, a few seniors like Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul may opt out of it as they would know there is a lot of T20 cricket coming up in the near future. It will be interesting to see if Sanju Samson is selected or not with Ishan Kishan and Jitesh Sharma around. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and a few others would be aware of the fact that there are spots up for grabs.

Two national selectors, Shiv Sunder Das and Salil Ankola, are already in Cape Town and will be joined by their chairman Ajit Agarkar during the course of the second Test at Newlands. A meeting is on the cards with the players and the head coach Rahul Dravid before announcing the squad against Afghanistan. Reports claim that the announcement is likely to happen just after the ongoing Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

India’s Predicted Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

