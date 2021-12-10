Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli Captaincy stats: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was named India’s T20I captain after Kohli decided to step down post the T20 World Cup. Now, Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility of ODIs too. This comes as a natural move by the BCCI to hand Rohit the leadership duty in ODIs too. Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. In fact, Rohit Sharma has been declared the vice-captain for the test team also, while Virat Kohli will be leading the test squad as the captain. In this video, we decode the captaincy stats between Rohit and his predecessor Virat Kohli, ODIs and T20 both.Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs Sourav Ganguly, BCCI's Backing to Overcome Frustration And Anger: Former Cricketers React on Team India ODI Captaincy Change