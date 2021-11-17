Mumbai: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty continues to be the blockbuster filmmaker in Bollywood with his latest release, Sooryavanshi that has earned a massive number at the Box Office and has revived the industry after two years of the pandemic. In an exclusive chat with india.com, Shetty talked about the immense love that his film has received, the audience’s trust in his brand of entertainment, how he is not thinking of turning any other film into a universe or a sequel, and his next movie – Cirkus, also starring Ranveer Singh.Also Read - Sooryavanshi Day 11 BO Collection: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Crosses Rs 235 Crore Worldwide, Rohit Shetty Reacts

Rohit Shetty has created a league of his own style and swag when it comes to providing mass entertainment to fans. With Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi, he has become the first Indian director to have successfully built his own universe like how Marvel Studios did with its superhero franchise Avengers. Shetty is proud of that and he has already hinted at the making of Singham 3 now. In this chat, he highlights how he is happy to be coming next with Cirkus that is based on Shakespeare’s comedy of errors and stars Ranveer and Varun Sharma in double roles. Shetty also talks about his promise of adding a female cop into his franchise. Also Read - Rohit Shetty Breaks Silence on 'Good Muslim, Bad Muslim' Narrative in Sooryavanshi After Criticism

While speaking with India.com, Shetty says that he is aware of the promise that he had made but the pandemic has delayed so many things in his pipeline that he is yet to frame anything on those lines. The filmmaker also talks about his movies being critic-proof. He says that there was a time when people used to wait for the ‘stars’ before entering the theatres but now, good word-of-mouth by 3 pm on a Friday is enough to let people know whether they should or shouldn’t watch a particular movie. There’s also a scoop about the release date of Singham 3. Check out our insightful conversation with Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty here:

