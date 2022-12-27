Rohit Shetty REVEALS Secret Behind Box Office Hits Despite Boycott Trend | Exclusive interview

WATCH: Rohit Shetty revealed the secret behind his back-to-back hit films.

While promoting his upcoming film Cirkus, Rohit Shetty revealed he is proud of becoming a household name and opened up about why he is a hit machine. Rohit is one of the most successful filmmakers in the industry when asked about the secret behind his success to which he said,” There is no secret. I have a set audience over the years who believe in me. Golmaal released in 2006 and ever since then I have my faithful audience, it’s not that I am a great director, people have considers my films as their own and they wait for a Rohit Shetty film.”

