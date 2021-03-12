Planning to watch Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma starrer Roohi? Watch this video before making up your mind! Also Read - Roohi Box Office Day 1: Decent Business For Janhvi Kapoor Starrer, Maharashtra-Lockdown Affects Growth

Fans seem to have given mixed reviews to Roohi. However, they praise Rajkummar Rao's acting skills. While some say that the movie is not a sequel to Stree and cannot be compared to it, some say the story of the movie had more potential.