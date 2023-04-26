Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore drop hint on Hazlewood’s availability ahead of clash against KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their next match scheduled to be played on April 26, Tuesday at their home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of their opening game, the franchise has given a hint about star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's participation.

