Royal Challengers Bangalore drop hint on Hazlewood’s availability ahead of clash against KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore have their next match scheduled to be played on April 26, Tuesday at their home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of their opening game, the franchise has given a hint about star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood's participation.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have their next match scheduled to be played on April 26, Tuesday at their home ground Chinnaswamy Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of their opening game, the franchise has given a hint about star fast bowler Josh Hazlewood’s participation.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: 'Love To See Captains And Coaches To Be Challenged A Little Bit More Tactically', Says Aaron Finch On Impact Player Rule
- GT Vs MI, IPL 2023: Abhinav Manohar Heaps High Praise For Noor Ahmed, Compares Youngster To Rashid Khan
- Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis' Batting Form Will Keep RCB In Good Stead In IPL 2023: Imran Tahir
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.