RCB vs SRH IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made an incredible start to the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) after they beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. While, the Sun Sunrisers, didn’t make a great start to the tournament as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Also Read - Pitch Wasn't Easy, KKR will be Back Strongly: Russell

On April 14, Virat and company will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 7:30 pm. Also Read - IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag Questions Batting Approach of Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik After KKR's Loss Against Mumbai Indians

Virat and company will come on the pitch to continue their winning streak while David Warner’s clan will be craving their first win in this IPL. Also Read - Chahar Credits Rohit's Captaincy Mantra for epic Turnaround Against KKR

Bangalore vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have played 18 matches in total. In which Hyderabad is leading with 10 wins and Bangalore with 7 while, 1 match had no results.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, is had been decent for batting. Although, the track has shown signs of slowing down, especially in the second half. Therefore, batting first should be the safer option.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2021 Weather Report

There will be clouds but with around seven per cent chances of rain. The temperature will be around the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

SRH: David Warner (Captain,) Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman

SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XIs

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi/Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Buhvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.