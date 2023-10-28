Home

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending a ‘Rozgar Mela’ in the national capital on October 28 distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said, “‘Rozgar Mela’ was started in October last year. ‘Rozgar Mela’ is being organised at the Centre and in NDA, BJP-ruled states. Till now, lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs. Today, more than 50,000 youth have been given government jobs. There is some time in Diwali, but this occasion is no less than Diwali for the families of the receivers of 50,000 appointment letters.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that till now lakhs of youth have been given appointment letters for government jobs under the Rozgar Mela. The Mela organised in various states and Union Territories of the country is a proof of our commitment to the youth. Our government is working in mission mode keeping the future of the youth in mind. We are not only giving employment but we are also making the whole system transparent. This has increased the trust of the people in the employment process. We did not only streamline the recruitment process but also restructured some exams. The time in the recruitment cycle of the staff selection commission has been reduced by half… SSC exams are now taken in 13 regional languages other than Hindi and English. This has given chance to those, who faced a language barrier…”

He further said, “…Today, the direction and speed at which India is moving ahead, has created new opportunities for employment. A few days ago, Gujarat’s Dhordo village in Kutch was declared the Best Tourism Village by the United Nations… Before this, Karnataka’s Hoysala Temples and West Bengal’s Shantiniketan were declared world heritage sites. This increased the possibilities of employment and expansion of the economy… An increase in tourism means employment opportunities will increase for every sector…”