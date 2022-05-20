RR vs CSK IPL 2022 Match Prediction Video: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will take on each May 20 (Friday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals are led by Sanju Samson while Chennai Super Kings are led by MS Dhoni. Rajasthan Royals has made its place in top 4 in the points table, while this season has been full of struggle for Chennai Super Kings. Watch video to know about the dream 11 prediction, possible playing 11 of Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne stadium pitch report and weather in Mumbai today during the match.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After RR vs CSK, Match 68: Gujarat Titans Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream 11 Prediction: Jos Buttler (Captain), Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (Vice Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Moeen Ali, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Choudhary, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana