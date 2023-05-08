Home

Video Gallery

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals After Dramatic Last Ball No-Ball Call

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals After Dramatic Last Ball No-Ball Call

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease.

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease.