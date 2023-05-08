Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals After Dramatic Last Ball No-Ball Call

RR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals After Dramatic Last Ball No-Ball Call

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease.

Published: May 8, 2023 8:30 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

IPL 2023: Abdul Samad hit a six off the final delivery, re-bowled after a no-ball call, as Sunrisers Hyderabad stunned Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in a dramatic match in the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Chasing a target of 215, SRH needed 17 runs off the final over bowled by Sandeep Sharma with Samad and Marco Jansen at the crease.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics