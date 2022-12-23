RRR And The Last Film Show Officially Shortlisted For 95th Academy Awards, Deets Inside – Watch Video

95th Academy awards: Indian movies RRR and The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) have made it to the shortlists for the 2023 Oscars. Yes, you heard that right. RRR made to the shortlist for its energetic song ‘Naatu Naatu’, while The Last Film Show was shortlisted for the ‘International Feature Film’ category. Next year’s Oscar Awards are all set to be held on 12th March in the Dolly theater in Los Angeles, US. Watch video for more details o the news.