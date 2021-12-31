Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. While fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, in an exclusive conversation, Jr NTR and Ram Charan talked about their biggest fan moments with Ajay Devgn on the sets of the movie. Watch!Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli Talk About The Film's Multiple Delays