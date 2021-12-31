Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. RRR is scheduled to release on January 7, 2022. In an exclusive conversation, the megastars talked about the delay in the release of the film due to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same, SS Rajamouli said that he was happy because he got time to work on it. Watch this video interview to know more.Also Read - RRR Postponed? SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt Starrer's Release