Top highest grossing Indian films: The craze of Indian films have been increasing everyday. The action-packed scenes, spice and dramas are absolutely loved by the people globally.Aand it seems that this craze for Indian films is not going to stop soon. Let us tell you, that the three major Indian film industries i.e Hindi, Telugu and Tamil cinema industries represent 79% of net box office revenue in India. In fact, South Indian films are dominating Bollywood films on worldwide box office. SS Rajamouli’s RRR, in it’s third week of release has crossed Rs. 1000-crore box office collection worldwide. However, Aamir Khan’s Dangal still tops the list, following SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali. So if you want to know about the list of the films which come under India’s top highest grosser movies, then watch this video.Also Read - Covid-19: What Is Right Time To Unmask? Explained By Expert - Watch