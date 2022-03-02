Upcoming South Indian films: South Indian films have been ruling Indian Cinemas these days. A lot of south Indian films have been made recently that has left audience speechless with it’s unique storyline, realistic character depiction and action-packed scenes. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was so much loved by the audience that it broke all records on the box office. There are a few big budget south Indian films that are waiting in line to get released. Watch this video where we will tell you the names of the upcoming south Indian films tat will release in 2022.Also Read - Tiger Shroff Birthday: What Keeps His Body Toned And Chiseled At An Age Of 32? His Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed - Watch