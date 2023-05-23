Home

Video Gallery

RRR’s Villain Ray Stevenson Dies At 58, Lesser Know Facts About Thor Actor – Watch Video

RRR’s Villain Ray Stevenson Dies At 58, Lesser Know Facts About Thor Actor – Watch Video

RRR's villain Ray Stevenson dies at the age of 58. Stevenson was born on May 25th 1964 in Lisburn. He moved out to England at the age of 8 and got enrolled in the Bristol Old Vic Theatre school. Watch video to know more.

Ray Stevenson death: Irish actor Ray Stevenson who’s known for playing the role of villain in ss Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, has passed away at the age of 58. The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that he had been hospitalized with a sudden illness on the island of Ischia, while in production on the film cassino in Ischia. Stevenson was born on May 25th 1964 in Lisburn. He moved out to England at the age of 8 and got enrolled in the Bristol Old Vic Theatre school. Watch video to know more.

Also Watch

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.