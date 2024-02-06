Home

Russia Accuses Biden Of Seeking Election Boost With Syria, Iraq Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed US President Joe Biden. He said Biden is 'boosting' his presidential campaign with strikes in ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed US President Joe Biden. He said Biden is 'boosting' his presidential campaign with strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Russia has accused Biden of carrying out military strikes in Iraq and Syria to prop up his presidential re-election campaign.

The United States began the airstrikes on Friday against dozens of targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and allied groups after three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan in an attack that Washington blames on Iranian-backed militias.

Russia’s UN Ambassador, at a meeting of the Security Council, said Biden giving the nod to engage in conflicts in the Middle East was not in response to the deadly attack on US soldiers in Jordan but an attempt to boost his image.

Meanwhile, U.S. voters will go to the polls in November to elect a president for the next four years

