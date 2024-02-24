Russia threatening to bury Alexei Navalny on prison grounds

Home

Russian authorities are threatening to bury Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny’s body on the ground of the Arctic prison colony where he died if the family did not agree to hold a closed funeral for him.

Navalny died last week after spending more than three years behind bars, prompting outrage and condemnation from Western leaders and his supporters.

Several leading Russian cultural figures and activists have called on authorities to release the body to his mother, who arrived at the prison colony in northern Siberia last Saturday.

According to Navalny’s spokesperson Kira social media post on X An hour ago, an investigator called Alexei’s mother and gave her an ultimatum,

She has three hours to agree to a secret funeral without a public farewell, or Alexei will be buried in the colony

His mother refused to negotiate … because they have no authority to decide how and where to bury her son”, Kira added

She has now filed a lawsuit alleging the “desecration” of his body

Navalny’s team has been maintaining that pro-Putin elements were “scared” of Navalny even after his death and are not handing over the body fearing a public funeral that’ll potentially be a rallying point for those who oppose Putin.

Authorities have not allowed an independent forensic analysis of Navalny’s body. Navalny allies have highlighted this and have alleged that this was ‘killer’ Putin who was trying to cover his tracks.

Hundreds of the mourners, who gathered near makeshift memorials across Russia were arrested by the Russian police.

Putin is yet to comment publicly on Navalny’s death.

