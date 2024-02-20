Home

Russia to hold Putin's critic Alexei Navalny's body for 'chemical analysis

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny, was found dead in a Russian prison and now his family have been ...

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic Alexei Navalny, was found dead in a Russian prison and now his family have been informed that the authorities will not release his body, as per reports.

Navalny’s spokeswoman said that his mother was informed by the officials that his body is being held for “chemical analysis” and will be handed over to them after two weeks.

Russian authorities have not yet confirmed the whereabouts of his dead body as efforts are still being made to locate it.

Now Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has accused the Russian officials of hiding his body. recently she has shared a video where she vowed to continue his work of fighting for a “free Russia” and accused Putin of killing her husband.

She further alleged that the officials have been keeping his body to ensure that all the trace of poisoning by the nerve agent Novichok is removed.

On the other hand, according to the authorities Navalny died in a Russian prison on Feb 16. The Siberian penal colony’s authorities said that Navalny did not regain consciousness after he suddenly collapsed.

But for how much more time the truth will be hidden? the whole nation is pointing finger at Putin over ‘Navalny’s death’.

Speaking to reporters on Feb 19, US President Joe Biden said, “The fact of the matter is: Putin is responsible, whether he ordered it or he is responsible for the circumstances he put that man in.”

The United States and the European Union said that they are considering to impose new sanctions on Russia after Navalny’s death.

