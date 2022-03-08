It’s been 12 days since Russia led out military action against Ukraine. A total of 1.5 million people from the country have fled the war-torn country so far. According to the latest update on the Russia-War crisis, the Kremlin spokesperson on Monday said that Russia will stop the military action in Ukraine in a moment if Kyiv agrees to meet the list of list of conditions. One of the conditions is to acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory. Watch video to know about other conditions put by Russia before Ukraine to cease war.