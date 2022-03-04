Ukraine’s military on Tuesday announced that veteran fighter pilot Oleksandr Oksanchenko had died in an air combat in the Russia-Ukraine war. He was also known as ‘Grey Wolf’. He came out of is retirement to fight against the Russian invasion. He had joined Soviet Air Force in 1989 and was one of the best fighter pilots in the world. Reportedly, Oleksandr’s aircraft was shot down by S-400 air defense system over Kyiv by Russia. Watch this video to find out more about him.