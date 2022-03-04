Russia-Ukraine Crisis:
Ukraine’s military on Tuesday announced that veteran fighter pilot Oleksandr Oksanchenko had died in an air combat in the Russia-Ukraine war. He was also known as ‘Grey Wolf’. He came out of is retirement to fight against the Russian invasion. He had joined Soviet Air Force in 1989 and was one of the best fighter pilots in the world. Reportedly, Oleksandr’s aircraft was shot down by S-400 air defense system over Kyiv by Russia. Watch this video to find out more about him.Also Read - Did You Forget Chernobyl Disaster: Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Urges Russians To Protest Over Nuclear Plant Attack Also Read - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Demands Tougher Sanctions On Russia After Attack on Nuclear Plant Also Read - Sensex Today Falls 769 Points, Nifty Below 16,250 As Russia Ukraine War Intensifies