Russia-Ukraine Nuclear Crisis Explained: Amid the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has put Nuclear deterrent forces on alert, on Sunday. Reportedly, the Russian President made this decision at a meeting with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of general staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov. The threat by Russian president has indeed pointed towards a nuclear attack on Ukraine. Earlier, Putin had warned other countries for not to interrupt otherwise they will be bearing never seen consequences. In this video, we will tell you about how many nuclear weapons does Russia have, kinds of nuclear weapon, thereby giving you a full detail about Putin's arsenal, nuclear weapon power of other countries like US, UK, India, China and have nuclear weapons ever been used in a war. Watch video to find out.