The ongoing war between Russia is going on in a full force. Putin, on Sunday, has put Nuclear deterrent forces on alert. Reportedly, 35,00 Russian troops have been killed in the war. A total of 200 armed forces personnel have been captured as prisoners of war by Ukraine, while 352 civilians are dead with 14 children and 1,684 adults being wounded. With this thousands of Ukrainian people have crossed different borders to escape war. Watch video to know 10 major updates about the Russia-Ukraine war.