Russia- Ukraine war: Hyderabad man duped into fighting against Ukraine killed in Russia

In a heartbreaking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a man from Hyderabad, India, lost his life after being deceived into working as a ‘helper’ for the Russian Army.

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia’s war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow cleared the news.

He was allegedly forced to join the Russian Army after falling prey to a job fraud, was killed in the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine

The family of the youth, reached out to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin seeking assistance in bringing him back from Russia. However, when AIMIM contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, officials confirmed that Asfan had died.

Reacting to the incident, the Indian Embassy in Moscow took to X and said that authorities are in touch with Asfan’s family to send his mortal remains to India.

Asfan, among several others, fell victim to deceptive agents who allegedly misled them into believing they were being recruited as ‘helpers’ to assist the Russian Army in the ongoing war.

This tragic incident follows the recent death of a 23-year-old Indian man from Gujarat, Hamil Mangukiya, who was working as a ‘helper’ with the Russian Army in the conflict with Ukraine.

Hamil Mangukiya, hailing from Surat, had responded to an online job advertisement for a position in Russia. Upon reaching Moscow from Chennai, he discovered that he had been recruited as an assistant for the Russian Army. Unfortunately, he lost his life in the course of his duties.

Mangukiya was killed in an airstrike by Ukraine on February 21. Several Indians have been duped into working as security helpers in the Russian military, with media reports indicating that some are being forced to fight with Ukrainian soldiers in border areas.

