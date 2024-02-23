Home

Russia- Ukraine war: Indians hired as ‘helpers’ forced to join Wagner group

The relatives of four Indian nationals claimed that their family members have been duped by foreign recruiters in Russia and ...

The relatives of four Indian nationals claimed that their family members have been duped by foreign recruiters in Russia and have been forced to join the Wagner Group, a private military company involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In the report of Times of India 22-year-old Mohammed Sufiyan, who belongs to the Indian state of Telangana, along with three other Indians hailing from Karnataka sent an SOS to their families after they were stranded in Russia and forced to join the Russian army in the fight against Ukraine

Sufiyan sent a video to his family where he was seen in army fatigue and said they were a victim of recruitment fraud. He said that they were sent to Russia on December 23 by recruiters who promised them a job as security helpers, but were forced into fighting the war.

If you’re wondering how did these 4 Indians got trapped into joining Wagner Group.

Then The four Indians met with recruitment agents during their visit to Dubai in 2023, where they were promised heavy salaries. They returned to India in November and were sent to Russia a month later. They boarded a flight to Russia from Chennai on a visitor’s visa.

Reported by TOI, The youth were offered a salary of over ₹2 lakh per month for working as army security helpers in Russia. A family member said they had given ₹3.5 lakh as a security amount to the recruiters.

The families were shocked to hear that the youth were on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, hired by the Wagner Group, a private military company funded by the Russian government to fight the Ukraine war.

Apart from these four Indian nationals, another 60 Indians were forcibly drafted into the private army of Russia during the Ukraine war

