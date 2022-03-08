Russia-Ukraine War:
It's the 12th day since Russia led military actions against Ukraine making it a war-torn country. The war has intensified and there is no sign that Putin is going to stop the military forces. Amid the conflict, noted economist Stephen Roach said that only one person can influence Vladmir Putin and that is Chines President Xi Jinping. Roach made this statement during an interview to CNBC. Watch this video to know more.