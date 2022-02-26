Russia-Ukraine War:
Russia Offensive in Ukraine, Shocking rocket strike: Full-scale attack done by Russia on Ukraine. On day 2 of war many explosions were heard in Ukraine. Reportedly, 137 people have died in Ukraine. Capital city of Kyiv came under the military attack. The attack was done via air, land and sea. Various war visuals are flooded on the internet. Over 1,700 people were arrested in Russia protesting against the war.