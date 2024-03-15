Home

Russia- Ukraine war: Russian schoolbook urges teenagers to join the army

"Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, disturbing reports emerge of Russian propaganda targeting teenagers, urging them to join ...

“Welcome to our special report on the Ukraine war. I’m Driti Atri, and today, we delve into the concerning narrative promoted by Russian schoolbooks.”

According to recent revelations, Russian educational materials are advocating for young people to enlist in the military, portraying war as a heroic endeavor.”

A new Russian school textbook has been produced that distorts the history of the war against Ukraine and encourages students to join the army.

It has been designed for a new subject entitled “Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland”.

The lesson is compulsory for high school students aged 15 to 18 in Russia and occupied territories in Ukraine. Its 368 pages are filled with stories describing the “heroic achievements of Russian soldiers” from the 13th Century to the present day.

The book’s authors praise Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and celebrate Soviet victories in the Great Patriotic War, as Russians refer to World War Two.

The schoolbook also devotes a section laced with distorted history to explain Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine using the term “special military operation”.

In the midst of this conflict, it’s crucial to safeguard the integrity of education and protect young people from becoming pawns in geopolitical disputes.

Stay tuned for further updates on the Ukraine war and its impact on communities. Let’s work together to advocate for a future free from the horrors of war.

