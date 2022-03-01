: Tipplers pour vodka down the drain to support Ukraine. A bar in Las Vegas have started an initiative to support Ukraine. Sales Increased of Russian Vodka in United states and Las Vegas. This is a unique way to protest against the Russian invasion. People are donating 300 USD to buy Russian vodka. The money will be donated for humanitarian aid. The video of draining of vodka on streets and toilets have gone viral on internet. Russian Vodka is being replaced by Ukrainian liquor.