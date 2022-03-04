In the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine many have lost their lives on both sides. Russian soldiers have killed several Ukrainians. Ukrainian people are still filled with forgiveness and love. A video of a Russian shoulder has gone viral on the internet. This video is an example of ‘Humanity Beyond Enmity’. In this video Russian soldier is surrounded with Ukrainians and they are feeding him. In fact, citizens of Ukraine help the Russian soldier to speak with his mother. Ukrainians offered him food and drinks. This video was shared by The Wall Street Journalist – Matthew Luxmoore on Twitter.