Russia-Ukraine War Update Video:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gets standing ovation at EU Parliament. Ukrainian President called in a live video to address the European Parliament. Ukraine is going to be alone and we have proven our strength, the Ukrainian President said. The video from EU Parliament has gone viral on various social media platforms, where members of EU parliament gave a standing ovation to Ukraine President.Also Read - Nuclear Apocalypse: What Will Happen If World Witnesses A Nuclear War? Impact And Aftermath Explained - Watch Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War Update Video: Convoy of Russian Military Reaches North Of Kyiv - Watch Also Read - Viral Video - Ukrainian Rockstar Andriy Khlyvnyuk Sings "The Red Viburnum In The Meadow" As He Volunteers For The Army