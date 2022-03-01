17-mile Russian convoy arrived outskirts of Kyiv with thousands of tanks and military vehicles. Ukraine president Zelenskyy had asked Russia to stop bombardment on Kyiv. Ukraine calls West to consider no-fly-zone for Russian aircraft. Moscow to put its nuclear missiles, long range bombers, submarines on high alert. 3-day emergency session starts at UN General Assembly with 193 members. More than 100 countries to speak over the Russia–Ukraine war conflict at UNGA. International peace will not last if Ukraine does not stay alive: Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.