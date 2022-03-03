Russia-Ukraine War Update: Viktor Yanukovych is an Ex–Ukraine President. Moscow is planning to replace Zelensky. Kyiv Independent media has declared this in their resent post. Viktor Yanukovych is being prepped by Russia. Russia is planning to declare Viktor Yanukovych new President of Ukraine. Viktor was elected as the 4th president of Ukraine from 2010 to 2014. Viktor was overthrown from office after the Ukrainian Revolution. Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign trade and political agreement with EU. Which resulted protests, riots police, Violence in Kyiv in November 2013.