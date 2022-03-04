As causalities are rising in Ukraine, new devastating arms are apparently being utilized during Russia’s invasion. Foreign countries are sending their troops to help Eastern European countries. Ukrainian president Zelenskyy urged US president Joe Biden and NATO to enforce a non-flying zone to stop Russia entering Ukraine through Air force. This will shed less blood during the war. US and other members of NATO are not sending their troops to Ukraine. NATO members will not send the troops unless Russia launches a direct attack on Ukraine. Article five of NATO states that strike on one member in Europe or North America will be judged as attack against them all. Ukraine is not a NATO member. If US or NATO members send any troops to Ukraine for help against Russia, then the dynamic would shift to a global dispute.