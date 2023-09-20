By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Russian Defense Minister: Russia-Iran Ties Enhanced
Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Teheran on Wednesday (September 20).
