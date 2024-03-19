Home

Russian Presidential Poll: How US, UK Reacted To Putin’s Landslide Victory

“In the recent Russian elections, Vladimir Putin secured another term in office, but what does this mean for the ongoing war and the global landscape?”

While Friends and allies of Putin were quick to congratulate him but the Western leaders condemned a ballot held under repressive conditions and with no credible opposition.

Welcome to India.com International affairs and in this video we are going to talk about how the world reacted after the 71-year-old Putin won a record landslide of 77.44 percent

He easily defeated his closest challenger, communist candidate Nikolai , who secured 4% of the votes.

Now talking about the international reaction to Putin’s win then he was congratulated on his victory by China, Venezuela, Iran, and Bosnia. However the US, the European Union, the UK, Italy and Ukraine were critical of the unfair election process. Most observers agree that the Russian elections, in keeping with the trend over the last few years, were not free and fair. Opposition candidates who posed any real challenge to Putin did not receive clearance from Russia’s election commission to contest the polls.

If we talk about Indian Prime Miniter Narendra Modi then he too congratulated Putin on his victory.

Putin’s re-election is expected to maintain Russia’s policy of continuing the conflict in Ukraine and strengthening Moscow’s ties with China. Russia’s break with the West and its turn towards China is likely to carry some consequences for India’s foreign policy , given its heavy reliance on a robust defense partnership with Russia for military supplies. Additionally, India has leveraged its strong relationship with Moscow to further its interests in Central Asia.

As the world grapples with uncertainty, one thing remains clear: Putin’s victory carries profound implications for the war and the world at large. The journey ahead is challenging and chaotic, but there lies hope for a peaceful resolution.”

