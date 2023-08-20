Top Trending Videos

Russia’s Luna-25 Moon Mission Crashes: What Went Wrong?

Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft smashed into moon on Aug 20. Roskosmos, Russia’s space corporation, said it had lost contact with the craft shortly after a problem occurred. This development came soon after the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit on Aug 19.

Published: August 20, 2023 6:35 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

