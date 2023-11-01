By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shikhar Dhawan? Jitesh Sharma picks better captain | Cricket News
Jitesh Sharma Interview: Star Indian player and Asian games gold medalist Jitesh Sharma in the exclusive interview with Driti Atri, reveals the best wicketkeeper-batter ahead of India vs England 2023 World Cup match. He further revealed the biggest threat for team India in the Asian Games 2022 Here is a full interview