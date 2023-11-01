Home

Video Gallery

Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shikhar Dhawan? Jitesh Sharma picks better captain | Cricket News

Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shikhar Dhawan? Jitesh Sharma picks better captain | Cricket News

Jitesh Sharma Interview: Star Indian player and Asian games gold medalist Jitesh Sharma in the exclusive interview with Driti Atri, ...

Jitesh Sharma Interview: Star Indian player and Asian games gold medalist Jitesh Sharma in the exclusive interview with Driti Atri, reveals the best wicketkeeper-batter ahead of India vs England 2023 World Cup match. He further revealed the biggest threat for team India in the Asian Games 2022 Here is a full interview