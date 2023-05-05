Top Trending Videos

S Jaishankar’s Strong Remarks on Terrorism at SCO Meet in Goa

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Goa on May 5. EAM Dr S Jaishankar chaired the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Taj Exotica. India’s EAM Jaishankar made a strong opening remark at SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meet. Foreign Ministers of the member nations, including China, Russia, Pakistan, attended the meeting.

Updated: May 5, 2023 4:24 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Published Date: May 5, 2023 4:22 PM IST

Updated Date: May 5, 2023 4:24 PM IST