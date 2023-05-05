Home

Video Gallery

S Jaishankar’s Strong Remarks on Terrorism at SCO Meet in Goa

S Jaishankar’s Strong Remarks on Terrorism at SCO Meet in Goa

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Goa on May 5. EAM Dr S Jaishankar chaired the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Taj Exotica. India’s EAM Jaishankar made a strong opening remark at SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meet. Foreign Ministers of the member nations, including China, Russia, Pakistan, attended the meeting.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Goa on May 5. EAM Dr S Jaishankar chaired the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Taj Exotica. India’s EAM Jaishankar made a strong opening remark at SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meet. Foreign Ministers of the member nations, including China, Russia, Pakistan, attended the meeting.