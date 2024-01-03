Home

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: Siraj stars with six-wicket haul as India bowls out SA for 55

SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Score: Siraj stars with six-wicket haul as India bowls out SA for 55

India vs South, 2nd Test Day 1: In one of its best comebacks, Team India pacers unleashed a blistering spell ...

India vs South, 2nd Test Day 1: In one of its best comebacks, Team India pacers unleashed a blistering spell to destroy South Africa innings during the first session of Day 1 at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Mohammed Siraj derailed South Africa’s top order with a 6-wicket haul and made it very easy for Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar to wrap the South African batters on the score of 55.

It all started with Aiden Markram, who again gave his wicket on a good length ball and young Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed a brilliant catch. South Africa’s stand-in skipper Dean Elgar, who led the Proteas to win in the first Test at Centurion was the next one to depart as Mohammed Siraj explored his vulnerabilities.

As Team India roared with excitement from the two big wickets, Jasprit Bumrah joined the club as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs to keep India in momentum. South African batters were in the middle of their worst nightmare as Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah looked furious on the pitch of Cape Town.

