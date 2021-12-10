Sabyasachi Bride and Grooms of Bollywood: On the 9th of December, Bollywood’s popular couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied a knot in a private ceremony at Rajasthan. The wedding pictures of this Bollywood couple are going viral. Now if it is a Bollywood wedding and designer Sabyasachi’s name does not come, it is impossible. So in today’s video, we are going to tell you about 5 Bollywood couples who chose Sabyasachi attire on their big day.Also Read - Newly Married Couple Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Video To Find Out