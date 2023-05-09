Sachin Pilot triggers political war in Rajasthan | Watch Video
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on May 09 addressed a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. During the presser he took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia and not Sonia Gandhi.
