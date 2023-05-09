ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

Sachin Pilot triggers political war in Rajasthan | Watch Video

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on May 09 addressed a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. During the presser he took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia and not Sonia Gandhi.

Published: May 9, 2023 5:11 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on May 09 addressed a press conference in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. During the presser he took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia and not Sonia Gandhi.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics